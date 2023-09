MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphian and former Lausanne star Cam Payne finds himself as a free agent for the second time this NBA off-season.

First reported by ESPN, that the San Antonio Spurs waived Payne Monday morning after the team acquired him on July 9th from the Phoenix Suns.

Last season, Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists in 48 games for the Phoenix Suns.