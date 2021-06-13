Former Lausanne standout Cam Payne continues to impact Suns, reflects on career

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WREG) — Former Lausanne standout Cameron Payne is continuing to make an impact on the Phoenix Suns during their playoff run.

He’s averaging more minutes and more points in the postseason coming off the bench, putting up 10 points, 3 rebounds per game.

During a shoot around this week, he reflected on some of the players that have helped mold him during his time in the NBA. Of course, he mentioned Russell Westbrook from when he played for Oklahoma City, but now Chris Paul has taken him under his wing.

“Before we started the playoffs, [Chris Paul] texted me and told me ‘you’re going to work out with me every day during the playoffs,'” said Payne. “So, I’ve been lifting with [Chris Paul] every single morning. We talk about the match up, we talk about things we’re going to do that night during the game, things during the next series, things that happened last game. Really it’s a lot about communication and I just appreciate all of the guys that have helped me during this time.”

Payne and the Suns take on the Nuggets Sunday at 7pm CST. Phoenix leads the series 3-0.