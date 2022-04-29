LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Former Horn Lake standout Nakobe Dean was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 83rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 83rd pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select LB Nakobe Dean.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4JsS1ETHgm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2022

According to NFL.com, Dean is often compared to former Georgia and current NFL linebacker Roquan Smith because of their similar size, athleticism and tackling ability.

The Horn Lake, Mississippi, native was a top-15 overall recruit nationally and was named the High School Butkus Award winner (175 tackles, 26 for loss with seven sacks) and a USA Today first-team All-American as a senior. Dean made his presence felt at Georgia as a true freshman, nabbing the team’s Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award (25 tackles, 1.5 for loss, two pass breakups).

He led the Bulldogs with 71 tackles (1.5 sacks) in 10 starts as a sophomore. Dean was held out of spring 2021 practices due to surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder, which he played through in the final month of the 2020 season. That injury did not cause him any issues in the fall, as he became the third player to win the Butkus Award in college and high school, joining former Notre Dame stars Manti Te’o and Jaylon Smith.

Dean was a first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC selection after recording 72 tackles, a team-high 10.5 for loss with six sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a score), six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 15 starts for the national champions. He was also named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and the captain of the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team for his community service efforts