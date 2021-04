CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 23: Hampton Pirates guard Davion Warren (3) shoots a free throw during the college basketball game between the Hampton Pirates and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Penny Hardaway and the Tigers need a big guard and they’re getting one with Davion Warren, who announced his commitment to the Tigers program Saturday.

Warren, who was a senior this past year at Hampton University averaged 21 points a game and was named to the HBCU All-Star team for 2020-21.

This week Hardaway lost four players to the transfer portal, three of them veterans on the team.