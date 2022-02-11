SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi – Big night out at Southaven High School on Friday as former Charger great and Sacramento Kings star Terence Davis was back at his alma mater, getting his jersey retired.

After prepping at Southaven, Davis went on to play for the Rebels in Oxford, becoming a second team All-Rookie selection in 2020 despite going undrafted.

“It’s an honor. I used to walk these halls, just like the kids in the gym right now,” Davis said. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling to have your jersey there, forever.”

Davis honored as he’s coming off wrist surgery that has cost him the rest of the NBA season.

“Definitely recovering. Been in the gym working my left, four days after surgery. Can’t really sit down. Gotta stay active. It’s been good. It’s been good.”