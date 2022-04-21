MOBILE, Ala. –Dak Prescott, the most decorated player in Mississippi State’s football history, will be among the five inductees to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame this year.

Prescott, who was named the Senior Bowl’s most outstanding player in 2016, will join Kevin Faulk, Von Miller, Philip Rivers, Patrick Willis and Creed Humphrey in Point Clear, Alabama, on June 26 at the annual Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022,” said Prescott. “I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL. I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special.”

Prescott became the highest drafted MSU quarterback in modern NFL Draft history when the Dallas Cowboys called his name in the fourth round with the No. 135 overall pick in 2016. He is responsible for 169 combined rushing, passing and receiving touchdowns through his first 85 NFL games, which ranks fifth in NFL history at the quarterback position. After his sixth pro season, Prescott ranks third in completions (1,924) and yards-per-attempt (7.64), fourth in passing yards (22,083) and fifth in attempts (2,889), wins (53) and passing touchdowns (143) in regular season Cowboys history.

The owner of two academic degrees from MSU, Prescott shattered 38 school records and led the Bulldogs to their first No. 1 national ranking during his career. He was a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC quarterback, who left MSU as one of four players in FBS history and the second player in Southeastern Conference history (2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow) to throw for 70 touchdowns and rush for 40 touchdowns in a career. Prescott accounted for 114 career touchdowns and tallied 11,897 yards of total offense with the Bulldogs.

“We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game’s Hall of Fame,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “All five of these men were incredible players, winners, and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate, the city where their NFL journeys first started.”

The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame was established in 1988.