MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday the Former Briarcrest star and the top-ranked point guard in the class of 2021, Kennedy Chandler picked which school he’ll be playing basketball at next year. And the Memphis product is heading to Knoxville to join the Volunteers.

Chandler was a 2-time Mr. Basketball with the Saints. And picked Tennessee over Memphis, Duke, UNC, and Kentucky. As Rick Barnes lands the 5-star talent in what’s quickly becoming a stellar 2021 class.