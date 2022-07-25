CORDOVA, Tenn. – Another one of this city’s top basketball players is going the prep school route and not just any prep school.

Josh Holloway, who was voted team MVP last year after leading St. George’s in assists and steals, second in scoring, is leaving the Gryphons for famed Oak Hill Academy.

The 6-foot point guard opened some eyes this summer, grabbing the attention of Oak Hill coach Steve Smith whose program fields three different teams.

That led to this opportunity, to play at a place that’s produced over 30 NBA players, like Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse and Carmelo Anthony.

Why leave Memphis?

It’s all about exposure for this rising senior.

“I just feel like it’s a better opportunity going out of town to get more exposure and get more scouts looking at you, Holloway said. “When I decided to go to Oak Hill, I feel like everybody doesn’t get that chance. It’s a once in a lifetime chance, so I just took it.”