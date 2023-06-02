MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After one season at Tennessee Cameron Miller is back in the 901 to play for the Memphis Tigers.

” It was kind of hard at first just making a decision, but you have to be uncomfortable to be at your best sometimes. So making this decision, I was just trying to stay true to who I am,” said Cameron Miller.

Miller faced plenty of adversity as a redshirt freshman at UT, breaking his hand the spring leading into his freshman season, and also making the switch from wide receiver to defensive back.

” A lot of ups and downs with me just getting on the field and playing affected me in a way. I just felt like me coming back here and playing was probably like the most comfortable for me to come home and just come play,” said Miller.

Miller already has Tiger blood running through his veins, his dad Cedric Miller played for the Tigers in the 1990’s. Cedric was also Cameron’s head football coach in high school at Memphis Academy Health Sciences. Now his son is following in his foot steps at his alma mater.

” The feeling of playing for your hometown, there’s nothing like the love you get when you go to restaurants, when you’re out in the streets or you’re just out in the area. You can’t beat that, there’s nothing like being at home,” said Cedric Miller.

” He left a legacy there and I think that’s going to be special, but my decision was what I felt like doing. It wasn’t really his, I know I can make a name for myself, ” said Cameron.

When the Tigers open the season on September 2nd against Bethune-Cookman and Cameron dresses out, it will be a dream come true for the both of them.

” Memphis had all of the checks he was looking for him to be successful on and off the field,” said Cedric.

” I know what I can do with my potential. So, you know, just trying to build my own legacy,” said Cameron.