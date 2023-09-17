NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime in a sudden downpour and the Tennessee Titans snapped an eight-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 Sunday. The Titans won for the first time since Nov. 17 in Green Bay last season. They had to rally from an 11-point deficit that was more than the yards they had early. Ryan Tannehill rebounded from the worst game of his career in the opener by throwing for 246 yards. He put Tennessee up 24-21 with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He also ran for a touchdown. Justin Herbert threw for 305 yards and two TDs. He could only set up a tying field goal to force overtime.

