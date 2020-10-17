Florida head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he’s focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen announced on social media he tested positive for the coronavirus.

On a Twitter post, Mullen thanked fans for their support of the program this week. Then he added that he too, tested positive and is currently self-isolating from his family.

Earlier in the week, the SEC announced No. 10 Florida and LSU are now scheduled to play in December, after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Florida program.