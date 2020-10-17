Florida head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen announced on social media he tested positive for the coronavirus.
On a Twitter post, Mullen thanked fans for their support of the program this week. Then he added that he too, tested positive and is currently self-isolating from his family.
Earlier in the week, the SEC announced No. 10 Florida and LSU are now scheduled to play in December, after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Florida program.
