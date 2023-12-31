OXFORD, Miss. — Allen Flanigan scored 20 points, Matthew Murrell had 18 and the duo combined for 31 second-half points to help No. 24 Mississippi remain unbeaten with a 95-78 victory over Bryant. The 13-0 Rebels head into Southeastern Conference play having matched the 2007-08 team for the best start in program history, which also equals the school’s longest overall winning streak. Sherif Gross-Bullocks led Bryant with 24 points and made four 3-pointers. The Bulldogs had pulled off an upset of No. 7 Florida Atlantic earlier this season.

