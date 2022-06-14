ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Flaherty had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to combat inflammation.

He went 9-2 last season with a 3.22 ERA before the shoulder injury cut his season short. He’s had two minor league rehab starts, allowing just one run in seven total innings.