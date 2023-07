MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The home of the Memphis Grizzlies has been named the highest-rated arena in NBA, according to public reviews.

SportsbooksOnline.com, a comparison site, used Yelp, Tripadvisor and Google reviews of all 29 NBA arenas to find out which is the highest rated by the public.

The Forum had an average score of 4.57 with a total of 7,248 reviews.

The other arenas in the top five were Madison Square Garden, Crypto Arena, Kaseya Center and United Center.