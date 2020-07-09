WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational to be played without fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2020 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational will look a little different this year after organizers announced fans will not be allowed at the event.

“The well-being of everyone involved with the event and our community remains our top priority this year, and while we had developed a robust health and safety plan that would include limited spectators, we ultimately felt it was best to host the event without spectators this year,” said Darrell Smith, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Executive Director. “These decisions are never easy, and we would like to thank the city of Memphis, Shelby County, FedEx and the TOUR for their collaboration. We are still very excited about showcasing the world’s best players and the City of Memphis to a global audience and continuing our mission of raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the event.”

The event was originally supposed to happen the first week of July, but was pushed back to July 30 through August 2 due to the pandemic.

Spectators who have already purchased tickets will be allowed to get a refund. For more information on refunds, click here.