MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a huge development at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith has been assessed a two-stroke penalty for playing his ball from the wrong place on the 4th hole on Saturday.

Smith, who was -11 to start the day, drops him to -9 to start his final round. With the penalty, Smith now starts his final round four shots back of leader J.J. Spaun.

Smith tees off alongside Tyler Duncan at 12:30. A win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis would place him to No. 1 in the world.

According to broadcasters, Smith was calm during the whole ordeal saying “the rules are the rules.”

Smith, the British Open Champion, has been at the center of controversy this week in Memphis with a report that he has already agreed to join the rival and Saudi-backed LIV Tour at the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.



