Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak
FedEx St. Jude Classic
McIlroy shoots 62, leads Koepka by stroke in Memphis
Going to the FedEx St. Jude Invitational? Here are some tips for the traffic and crowds
World Golf Championship – FedEx St. Jude Invitational announced for Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FESJC
3-way tie for the lead at the FESJC
More FedEx St. Jude Classic Headlines
Berger holds off some big names to win the FESJC
Berger leads at the FESJC
Big names in FESJC field are starting to arrive in Memphis
FedEx St. Jude Classic workers and fans compete with the Memphis heat
FedEx St. Jude Classic brings in $35 million
Local Golfer Clay Myers to play at FedEx St. Jude Classic!
St. Jude gets minimal cash donation from FESJC
Memphis Teen Lands Gig of a Lifetime
Big Golf Tournament Means Big Bucks for Shelby County
Lots of Security at FedEx St. Jude Classic