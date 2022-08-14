MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Cross Kubik is the definition of a survivor.

“I had to keep a positive attitude and put all my trust in God to get us through it,” said Kubik.

Kubik beat cancer not once, but twice. The golf course was a safe haven during his darkest moments.

“I kind of resorted to playing golf. I would hit hundreds of golf balls into the Mississippi River every day, kind of for therapy.”

Kubik was first diagnosed with stage four cancer after doctors found a tumor on his adrenal glands when he was just two years old.

“It affected [my parents] big, my dad had to quit his job, come down here and down to Memphis and we were down here for about two years.”

After a 12-hour surgery and 14 rounds of chemo, Kubik lived a healthy life until he received a devastating phone call 14 years later.

“I sat in the living room and tears were shed, but from that moment on, I knew it was time to get to work in time to get this horrible thing out of my body.”

This time his cancer was Leukemia, related from his prior chemo treatments, with the cancer seeping into his bone marrow.

“My sister ended up being my bone marrow donor. So my parents had two children going through a transplant at the same time. That kind of connects me and my sister on a whole, whole new level.”

Kubik has been in remission for two years.

And remember all those golf balls he hit out of his backyard into the Mississippi River, we’ll he’s parlayed that into a scholarship to Rockhurst University to fulfill his dream of playing golf at the next level.

He was also able to compete in this week’s Pro-Am tournament in the city that holds a special place in his heart.

“I have a whole different connection with Memphis and St. Jude, so it’s really cool the tournament they’re putting on and the support that they give to St. Jude, it’s really, really a blessing to be out here.”