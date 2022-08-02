MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Penny Hardaway has officially added Faragi Philips to the Tigers coaching staff.

According to Hardaway, Phillips will bring high energy, a great defensive mind to the program, and that he’s a pillar in the Memphis basketball community.

Phillips, who served as the head coach at both Whitehaven and Mitchell, spent the last two season as an assistant at Vanderbilt under Jerry Stackhouse.

“Faragi is a great addition to our coaching staff,” Hardaway said. “I have known him for a long time, and he is a pillar in the Memphis basketball community. He is a high-energy coach and has a great defensive mind, and he will bring a lot to our program.”

Penny also named a new director of basketball operations, Garrett Kelly. He’s been everything from the General Manager of the Canadian Basketball League to a head coach and will bring that experience and knowledge to the Tigers program.

“We are excited to add a person like Garrett to our program,” said Hardaway. “He has seen the game at the highest levels, and he will bring that experience and knowledge every day when helping us run our program.”

The Tigers finished the 2021-22 season with a 22-11 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. In four seasons at the helm, Hardaway has amassed an 85-43 record, four-straight 20-win seasons and the 2021 National Invitation Tournament championship in addition to the 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance.