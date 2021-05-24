Fans hope wins continue as Grizzlies prepare to take playoff series against Jazz back to Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies stunned the top-seeded Utah Jazz Sunday night with a 112-to 109 victory in Salt Lake City that seem to reverberate all the way back to Memphis.

One day later, fans are still in celebration mode, their eyes now set on snatching up and buying tickets as the Grizz return home for games three and four against the Jazz on Saturday and Monday, but this time in Memphis and at FedExForum.

It’s be the team’s 11th playoff appearance, and first since 2017.

Deborah Naantaanbuu says the playoff drought is over and she’s glad the Grizz are back.

“They beat Utah. Yeah, I’m excited because for a while they were on a losing streak. I got very disappointed. Now I’m so happy and that they’re winning and on a winning streak,” she said.

More fans will have a chance to cheer on the Grizzlies. The team announced FedExForum will now be at 55 percent capacity for the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against Utah. That’ll mean there will be almost 10,000 fans in attendance.

Fans are now hoping the Grizz will leave the Utah Jazz feeling the blues of NBA basketball on Beale Street and Memphis.

“If they’re winning, the city is winning,” Naantaanbuu said.