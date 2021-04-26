Familiar face returns to Memphis as the roster shuffle continues for the Tigers

MEMPHIS — The roster shuffle continues for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers with the return of a familiar face and the departure of a recent new addition.

After a year away at Iowa State, Memphian and former Cordova star Tyler Harris is returning to the U of M.

After playing two seasons for Hardaway and the Tigers, averaging almost 10 points a game, Harris transferred to the Cyclones last year where, despite going 2 and 22, Harris made 11 starts and averaged seven and a half points a contest.

Now Harris is back though he will need an NCAA waiver to play right away since he’s already transferred once.

News that was met with great excitement from Harris’ former and soon to be Tiger teammates.

Run it back brudda 💕 missed you https://t.co/da0uQ8fHzU — Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) April 26, 2021

💙 Missed You My Dawg https://t.co/5tqnEJ3vIY — Alex ✨Alo✨ Lomax (@iamalo02) April 26, 2021

Harris’ homecoming comes on the same day that newcomer Davion Warren decommitted from Memphis…twice.

The former Hampton star announced on social media Monday morning that he had reopened his recruitment only to delete the tweet moments later.

But later in the afternoon, Warren was back on twitter announcing, again, that he was 100-percent decommitting and leaving the Tiger program which opens up a scholarship for Harris to return.

I would like to to announce that I will be exploring my options and 100% Decommitting from University of Memphis !!! — Warren (@_davwarr3n) April 26, 2021

Hardaway may still have one more scholarship to work with if Moussa Cisse decides to keep his name in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Tigers continue to show heavy interest in Coastal Carolina scoring guard DeVante’ Jones.