MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis player Tony Allen has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to court documents.

Allen is among 18 former NBA players that were charged in 2018 with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.

According to an indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.

Documents state the scheme was carried out from 2017 to 2020 when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Allen played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2010-2017 and helped lead the team to seven straight playoff runs.

He is set to be sentenced in New York on August 8.