OXFORD – Changes down in Oxford as Lane Kiffin loses two of the Rebels top offensive players.

Running back Zach Evans and wide receiver Malik Heath both announcing their plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Both played just one season for Kiffin after both transferred into the program.

Evans from TCU.

Heath from Mississippi State.

Evans running for 996 yards and nine touchdowns, teaming with Quinshon Judkins for the best one-two punch in the SEC.

Heath was the Rebels leading receiver with 971 yards and five touchdowns.