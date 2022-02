MEMPHIS – The father of Tigers prized freshman Emoni Bates is denying a social media report from Bleacher Report that calls into question the future of Bates at the U of M.

Elgin Bates telling Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal among others Tuesday night that his son has no plans to leave the Tiger program but has been dealing with back issues the past three weeks and is set to see a specialist.

An injury that calls into question his availability for Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati.