MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers freshman forward Emoni Bates has entered the transfer portal.

In a post on social media Bates said, “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger.”

Bates, one of the top high school prospects, was named to the 2021-22 Preseason AAC All-Freshman second team. The 6 ‘9″ forward scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in Tigers debut against Tennessee Tech and was named the AAC Freshman of the Week after first two games of collegiate career.

Bates saw action in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Boise State after being out to injury for seven weeks.

In 18 games played, 13 starts, Bates averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds a game.