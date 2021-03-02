Ellis leads Tigers to a sixth straight win and a season sweep of USF

TAMPA, Fla. — The Memphis Tigers continued their late season surge, winning their sixth straight and ninth win in 10 games, blowing out the Bulls of South Florida 73-52.

Boogie Ellis knocked down 5 3’s and scored a game high 18 as the U of M was never really threatened, outrebounding USF 46-28 and holding the Bulls to 32-percent shooting and 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

DeAndre Williams (13pts) and Lester Quinones (12pts) were the only other Tigers in double figures as Memphis was forced to play a second straight game without Alex Lomax, still nursing an injured ankle.

Now comes the Tigers biggest game of the year, at #9 Houston on Sunday. Win that and the U of M will definitely be in the conversation for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.