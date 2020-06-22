Eli Manning to have jersey retired at Ole Miss

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 29: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. — Come this fall, Eli Manning will become just the third player to have his jersey retired at Ole Miss.

Manning, who set or tied 47 different school records during his four years down in Oxford, will see his number ten go up at Vaught Hemingway Stadium alongside father Archie and Chucky Mullins.

“It’s hard to imagine right now,” Eli Manning said. “Just thinking about the great years I had at Ole Miss and the teammates and the success we had. Owe so much credit to the coaches and Coach Cutcliffe and all the wonderful teammates and receivers and offensive line that were able to work hard and have some success here. It will be special to see the number go up there next to my dad’s and Chucky Mullins.”

Manning will have his jersey retired on September 19 when the Rebels host the Auburn Tigers.