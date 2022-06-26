BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — In May of 2021, the nation’s top prospects were in Bartlett for the Allen Iverson Classic.

Eleven of those players heard their names called Thursday night during the 2022 NBA Draft.

The biggest of those names were the first two overall picks, Paolo Banchero to Orlando and Chet Holmgren to OKC. Tigers forward Josh Minott also competed in the classic, while Memphis native Kennedy Chandler was on the roster but did not participate. Full list below:

1st Round

1. Magic draft Paolo Banchero (Duke)

2. Thunder draft Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

16. Hawks draft A.J. Griffin (Duke)

29. Grizzlies draft TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky) — Traded to HOU

30. Thunder draft Peyton Watson (UCLA) — Traded to DEN

2nd Round

38. Spurs draft Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) — Traded to MEM

40. Timberwolves draft Bryce McGowens (Nebraska) — Traded to CHA

42. Knicks draft Trevor Keels (Duke)

45. Hornets draft Josh Minott (Memphis) — Traded to MIN

48. Timberwolves draft Kendall Brown (Baylor) — Traded to IND

53. Celtics draft JD Davison (Alabama)