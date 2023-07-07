MEMPHIS – To help grow the game of golf in Memphis, the FedEx St. Jude Championship teamed up with Eastside Golf, a lifestyle golf brand based out of Atlanta, GA whose goal is to raise awareness for youth and non-golfers.

Eastside founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper picked up the tab on its community golf day, for a day of free golf with hopes of promoting their brand and diversity in the sport. using the same principles on the links that have helped grow their brand and break barriers.

” We are the minority in this sport, but at the same time, we’re challenging those traditions,” said Eastside co-founder and PGA Pro Earl Cooper. ” We want people to go out and experience it and define it for themselves. It is a great game, all we ask is for you to come. That’s half the battle. The goal is that they come, they experience it and it cost them no money and then they realize, like, hey, it may not be as expensive as I thought it was or, you know what? I hit that one shot, and now I’m hooked.”

” To get most of the people out of Memphis. Show them that golf is different. It’s really taking advantage of the sport in and making your circle bigger. I mean, that’s what this is about, truly taking advantage of golf,” said Eastside co-founder Olajuwon Ajanaku.