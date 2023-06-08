MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After suffering a left ankle injury on May 14th outfielder Dylan Carlson plans on being back with the St. Louis Cardinals very soon. After starting his rehab on Tuesday with the Memphis Redbirds, the goal has been to test how comfortable the ankle is and to get back into rhythm.

” It’s nice to get back out here to kind of test it out a little bit before we get going again. I’m feeling pretty strong, feeling pretty confident in where we’ve been so far with how we’ve been able to test it and go about it. I think the plan here is maybe play tonight. Maybe maybe join the team as soon as Friday,” said Carlson Thursday during the Redbirds batting practice.

” I’m real competitive. I want to be out there, help the team win and to not be out there and having to watch is always tough. But the boys have been grinding it out and I’m ready to get back there soon”.

The Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds this weekend at Busch Stadium.