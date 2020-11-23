During Vols’ 5-game losing streak, they’ve been outscored 108 to 14 in the second half

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the fifth straight game, the Vols are looking to bounce back after another loss and another terrible second-half performance.

Auburn outscored the Vols 20 to 7 after halftime, and that’s been an unfortunate theme this season.

During the current five-game losing streak, the Vols have been outscored 108 to 14 in the second half. However on a positive note, according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, this past game was their best so far this season offensively.

“We played much better in this game than we did in Missouri, to me offensively. I think if you look at us over the course of the season, the one thing that has kept us from where we want to be is we’ve made some critical mistakes in some games that have kept us from doing that.” Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Big mistakes at critical times in the game have hurt the Vols all year. The mistake during the Auburn game, a 100-yard pick six thrown by Jarrett Guarantano in the third quarter.