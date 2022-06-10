MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Former Tigers center Jalen Duren could hear his named called during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

Duren was one of eleven prospects to receive a green room invitation, according to Draft Express.

The No. 2 center in this year’s draft is projected to go 9th overall to the San Antonio Spurs, according to the latest mock draft from CBS Sports. Duren was recently in Portland doing a pre-draft workout with the Trailblazers.

He was asked about his decision to enter the draft after one season at Memphis.

“I wouldn’t have made this jump if I didn’t think I was ready mentally, physically or skill wise,” Duren said. “I mean, where I’m at, I love to be challenged. That’s why I decided to go to college early. It was a great challenge to help me develop.”

“I sat down with my family, my circle, and I definitely feel like that this is the right move for me.”

The draft is June 23rd.