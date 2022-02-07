MEMPHIS – As healthy as they’ve been since before Christmas, the Memphis Tigers running their winning streak to three straight by beating UCF Saturday, feeding off the return of Landers Nolley, DeAndre Williams and Jalen Duren.

Duren’s double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds earning the Tigers prized big man the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, for a third time this season.

This after Duren missed the last two games with a finger injury. Not that he looked rusty.

Duren knows he doesn’t have the time to ease back into things. Not with just eight games left in the regular season.

“Nothing to wait for honestly. I feel like we’re in a position where we gotta get a lot more wins. So there’s nothing to wait for for me,” Duren said. “I’m just trying to keep moving, keep winning. Keep racking up these W’s. It’s basketball. Just love to play basketball. I feel basketball is a physical game so, whenever I go out there, I try to play hard. Play physical. Just do whatever I can to get the win.”

“Like I said the weapons, I feel when we’re healthy, we’re the best team in this league,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “That’s not me biting my tongue because I should feel that way.”

Tigers host Tulane on Wednesday night.