TAMPA, Fla. — Jalen Duren had 16 points, many of them on dunks and alley-oops, to go along with 10 rebounds as the Tigers knocked off South Florida 73-64 for their ninth win in ten games.

Duren leading five Tigers in double figures as Tyler Harris had 14 points, Alex Lomax 12 and Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams 11 apiece.

The Tigers now close out the regular season on Sunday against rival Houston where a season sweep of the Cougars could move the U of M off the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into next week’s AAC Tournament.