MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers are 3 for 3 on their Payback Tour.

First East Carolina. Then UCF and now, Tulane.

Jalen Duren scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and DeAndre Williams had 14 and 13 as the Tigers won a fourth straight game to move into third place in the AAC standings, beating the Green Wave 80-69.

Tulane opened the conference season by beating the Tigers in late December. A game where neither Duren or Bates played.

Both played on Wednesday night and helped the Tigers dominate on the boards, finishing the game +23 on the glass.

Tyler Harris had a big second half finishing with 14 points while Lester Quinones had 3 3’s and 11 points as the Tigers head out on a season-defining three game road trip that starts with a visit to #6 Houston on Saturday.