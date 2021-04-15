Dungee, Davis selected in first round of the WNBA Draft

The lives of 36 athletes were changed Thursday night as their names were called in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Arkansas standout Chelsea Dungee was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings.

While in Fayetteville, Dunged has etched her name in the Razorbacks history books. She is the highest scorer in program history and just the second player to be named an AP All-American.

“I think you’ve seen that throughout the year my mindset, my growth, and my goals,” Dungee said. “I set a goal and I achieve it and I have a strong mindset, determination, resiliency, and I’m just passionate in every thing I do on and off the court.”

Lady Vols’ top scorer Rennia Davis is headed to the Minnesota Lynx with the 9th overall pick.

“I always say everything happens for a reason, I’ve been praying a lot,” Davis said. “Expected to go a little bit higher but God put me where I’m supposed to be. So, I’m going to go to Minnesota — I’m going to go to Minnesota and ball and we’re going to be good.”

She’s one of only four players in Lady Vols history to rank in career top 10 in points, points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game. The other three players are Chamique Holdsclaw, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings.

Another Razorback Destiny Slocum was drafted in the 2nd round to the Las Vegas Aces. She averaged 15 points and 4 assists in her lone season at Arkansas.