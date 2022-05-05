MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined after he flashed his middle fingers at Memphis Grizzlies fans during Game 2.

The NBA announced Green has been fined $25,000 for “directing an obscene gesture toward spectator stands.”

Green made the gesture as he walked to the locker room to receive medical attention after sustaining an injury to his right eye during the first quarter of Game 2.

He returned to the court for the second quarter after getting stitches for the cut at his eye.

During Game 1 of the series, Green was ejected from the game for a Flagrant Foul 2 after a foul against Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

“I’m never going to change the way I play basketball. It’s gotten me this far. Has gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. Not going to change now,” Green said after Game 1. “If I take the bite out of the way I play, then we go home early and the points don’t matter anyway. I don’t know how to take bite out. That don’t really work for me.”