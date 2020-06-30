Doug Barron has no COVID-19 concerns as PGA Champions Tour gears up for return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From no sports to a July full of sports.

The calendar is about to get busy with the NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NFL all getting back to work in a matter of days or weeks.

One other league looking to resume in July is the PGA Champions Tour, where Memphian Doug Barron sits top-10 on both the money list and finishes this year.

Barron and the rest of the Champions Tour have been suspended since the first week in March because of the pandemic.

It’s a tour made up of the world’s best aged 50 and older golfers, a group considered high risk for COVID-19.

Barron isn’t too concerned, though, but he is understanding of the cautious approach the Champions Tour has taken for its return.

“We all want to compete out there, but obviously there’s more important things going on in the world,” Barron said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids. Actually had knee surgery seven weeks ago, so I’ve had time to get healthy and get my knee right. I’m not concerned at all. If they told me to get on a plane tomorrow, I would. I take care of myself. I feel pretty healthy. I do worry about my mom and people like that. I’m not really concerned about it at this point. Just knowing what we know now.”

The Champions Tour is set to return the last weekend in July for the Ally Challenge.

That’s the same weekend the PGA’s best are scheduled to be in Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.