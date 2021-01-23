Dorceus becomes the 11th Tiger to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season

GREENVILLE, NC – NOVEMBER 03: Memphis Tigers helmet sits on the sidelines during a game between the Memphis Tigers and the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC on November 3, 2018. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The turnover on the Tiger football team continues.

Ryan Silverfield losing two more players and another starter to the transfer portal, pushing the number of players to hit the portal since the end of the season to eleven.

The latest big name to move on is defensive lineman and fan favorite Joseph Dorceus.

The redshirt senior and former walk on started 22 games over the last two seasons, finishing this year with eight and a half tackles for loss and three sacks. But JoJo was also big on offense and special teams for the Tigers.

Who can forget the fake punt in the opener against Arkansas State when Dorceus ripped off a 25 yard run against the Red Wolves and, in what turned out to be his final game for the U of M, Dorceus scored his one and only touchdown in a bowl game win over Florida Atlantic.

Also in the transfer portal, seldom used quarterback Markevion Quinn.

With transfers Peter Parrish, Grant Gunnell, Jeremiah Oatsvall and true freshman Seth Henigan already in a new look quarterback room for the U of M, there was very little room for Quinn.