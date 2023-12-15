MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half as the Houston Rockets overcame an early double-digit deficit and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 103-96.

Brooks, who was making his return to Memphis after being traded to Houston in the offseason after six seasons with the Grizzlies, was 1 of 9 in the first half. He keyed a second-half comeback and hit a 3-pointer with 39.4 seconds left for a 99-94 lead as the Rockets won their fifth straight.

Fred VanVleet had 16 points and eight assists for Houston, and Alperen Sengun finished with 15 points.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and four blocks as Memphis dropped to 1-11 at home.