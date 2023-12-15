MEMPHIS – A familiar face returning to some familiar surroundings on Friday.

Dillon Brooks, who spent his first six NBA seasons with the Grizzlies, back inside FedExForum for the first time since being traded to Houston in the offseason.

Brooks says he hates how things ended in Memphis but he’ll always have love for the Bluff City.

“I’m in a better place now. But if things were different. I love Memphis. I love my teammates. I love Houston, I love my teammates, but before I seen everything that was going on in Houston, I wanted to be in Memphis,” Brooks said. “There’s no hard feelings. I’m just going to feel the energy when I bring it.”

And no matter what kind of reception Grizzlies’ fans give the Villain, who’s used to being booed when he’s on the road, Brooks will always be fond of his time in Memphis and the memories he made over those six seasons.

Memories he will never forget.

“Getting out of a rut. Making the playoffs. Building a franchise back to where it was with Mark and Mike. Creating a new culture, a new dynamic to this whole team. Those are the memories that I will cherish for my life.”