MEMPHIS – Sunday Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA after he chose not to speak to the media after the Grizzlies’ losses in Games three, four, and six to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

However, he was present for Sunday’s exit interviews at FedExForum. Brooks’ name has come up in trade talks over the last several seasons. It’s even known that the Grizzlies front office did try to package Brooks in a deal during the trade deadline this season.

It’s safe to say, his future as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies’ is murky at the moment. With Brooks now entering the off-season as an unrestricted free agent. Despite the chatter about his future, Brooks likes his chances of returning to Memphis next season.

” There’s so much that really good stuff that Dylan brought to the table for a long time,” said Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman.

” He’s been someone who’s worked as hard as anyone in this group. He’s set the tone, for what we’ve been about defensively,” added Kleiman.

Kleiman not wanting to go too much into detail about what the Grizzlies look like with or without Dillon Brooks on the roster.

” He’s a really good person. You know, the storylines that have come up probably don’t just totally tell what Dylan is like,” Kleiman also added.

When facing the media on Sunday Brooks feels optimistic about remaining in the ‘901’.

” I’m leaving that to my agent to handle, my focus this summer is to get better,” said Brooks.

This season Dillon Brooks had one of the roughest shooting slumps of his career, which carried into the post-season. It was something that the Los Angeles Lakers focused on and took advantage of in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

In the six post-season games, Brooks averaged 10.3 points on 31 percent shooting, he shot only 23 percent from three and 60 percent from the free throw line.

” I’m way more capable than what I’ve shown and I think that’s why there’s a lot of criticism,” said Brooks.

” I made myself a two way player and I just take that into the summer and use it as motivation to get better. I wish I could have got some plays called so I could’ve found my rhythm but, it wasn’t in the cards for our team”.

During the regular season Dillon Brooks averaged 14 points, and three rebounds in 73 games, and led the NBA in technical fouls.