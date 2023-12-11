MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dereck Lively II added 16 points and 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113. Jaden Hardy scored 19 points off the Dallas bench and Dante Exum had 16 points for the Mavericks, who have won three straight. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 41 points and Desmond Bane added 28 for Memphis. Doncic finished 9 of 21 from the field and 5 of 10 on 3-pointers, including his 1,000th career 3 to open the fourth.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction