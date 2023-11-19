MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points, including the winning dunk with 1:01 left as the Boston Celtics held on for a 102-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Porzingis’ dunk was followed by a flurry of missed shots including a missed 3-pointer by Santi Aldama with 4 seconds left as Boston held on to win its sixth straight. Jayson Tatum finished with 20 points and Sam Hauser added 15 for Boston. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 30 points, while Aldama added a career-high 28 and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 17 points.

