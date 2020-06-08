Desoto Central’s Blaze Jordan eyes this week’s MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 28: A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — With Major League Baseball players and owners continuing to argue over money, putting this season in serious jeopardy, let’s instead focus on the future of the MLB.

By future I mean Wednesday and the start of the annual draft where one of the hottest names on draft boards around baseball is also the youngest player in this year’s draft, 17-year-old Blaze Jordan, a power hitting first baseman out of DeSoto Central.

The Southaven slugger has been making a name for himself since his early teens, winning home run derbys around the country, including one at last year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.

He’s even been compared to Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

Now Jordan is expected to be an early round pick—for obvious reasons.

“Mainly just my bat. That’s where I bring my most value,” Jordan said. “My power that I have and the quick hands that I show. Just overall, that I’ve gotten more athletic over the past few years. They’re beginning to like that about me. There’s been like 15 teams that have shown a lot of interest. It’s just hard to tell because you never know when the draft comes up, it might be one of the teams that you never really talked to. They could end up picking you that night. Just give you the call that night. Just a lot of not knowing right now.”

Jordan also has a great fall-back plan if things don’t work out this week with the draft.

The early graduate from DeSoto Central has already committed to play his college baseball at SEC power Mississippi State.