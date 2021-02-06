DeSoto Central retires Austin Riley’s No. 13 jersey

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — It was big day for former DeSoto Central standout Austin Riley, his No. 13 jersey was retired.

Riley played third base, shortstop and pitcher for the Jaguars from 2012 to 2015 and was named Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014. He said he wore the No. 13 after his father.

The Atlanta Braves third baseman credits DeSoto Central for his success in the major leagues.

“It really hasn’t sank in yet, just to be able to out here with family and friends,” Riley said. “It’s a goal you think about when you’re a kid having your jersey retired whether it’s here in high school, college, the pros, whatever, to be able to have that happen is an honor.”

“You know, I had some struggles in the big leagues and how I was coached, how I was brought up in high school helped me deal with that kind of stuff and being able to perform on a stage like that.”

Riley also said he already feels at home with the Atlanta Braves organization.