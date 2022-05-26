SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Quite a send-off for the Jaguars of Desoto Central Thursday as they head down to Jackson for a shot at the program’s fourth state baseball title.

This is really nothing new for the Jags, who won it all in 2015, then going back to back in 2018 and 2019.

What makes this season even more special is not many people thought they’d get this far in 2022.

“It’s very rewarding when you’re not supposed to be one of the ones that make it there. But, you know, the goal in the beginning was to be one of the last two standing. To be the winner of the north and have a chance to compete for a state championship,” said Desoto Central coach Mark Monaghan. “So, super rewarding because the guys have worked so hard, just tirelessly since day one. So I am very excited for them.”

Jags open a best of 3 series for the 6A state championship on Friday against Northwest Rankin down at Trustman Park in Pearl.