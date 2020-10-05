Desoto Central cancels football activities due to COVID cases

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi high school announced a temporary suspension of all football activities due to positive COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet Monday, Desoto Central Athletics said football activities will be put on hold for the next two weeks effective immediately. The Homecoming game has been rescheduled for October 23 against Tupelo.

The Jaguars played Friday night against Horn Lake High School, falling 54 to 22. It’s unclear if any Horn Lake players have tested positive.

Share this story

Latest News

More News