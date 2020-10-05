DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi high school announced a temporary suspension of all football activities due to positive COVID-19 cases.
In a tweet Monday, Desoto Central Athletics said football activities will be put on hold for the next two weeks effective immediately. The Homecoming game has been rescheduled for October 23 against Tupelo.
The Jaguars played Friday night against Horn Lake High School, falling 54 to 22. It’s unclear if any Horn Lake players have tested positive.
- James’ turnovers, Davis’ fouls doom Lakers in Game 3 loss
- Desoto Central cancels football activities due to COVID cases
- Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
- Thousands of minks dead in coronavirus outbreak on Utah farms