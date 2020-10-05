Desoto Central cancels football activities due to COVID cases

Anna Hall is a sophomore at the University of Georgia. Like everyone else, she has learned to adapt in a world that continues to deal with the coronavirus.

"We didn't really know how big of a deal it was," she said. "And then we were actually at indoor NCAAs and then having our meet cancelled and being sent home. We were like, 'whoa, like that's a big deal.' The NCAA doesn't just cancel the whole spring season and national championships for nothing."