MEMPHIS – After a disappointing loss at Denver on Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies receive some great news.

The team listing shooting guard Desmond Bane as ‘questionable’ against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Bane has been out since November 11th, missing 17 games in the process. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says Bane has responded postively to the ‘reloading protocol’.

Memphis has truly missed the three point shooting of Bane, as they rank 25th in the NBA in made three point percentage. However the team has remained afloat, posting a 10-7 record in his absence.

Memphis currently sits second in the Western conference, without the Grizzlies starting unit playing a single minute together this season.

The Grizzlies and Suns tip-off Friday night at 9pm C.T. on ESPN.