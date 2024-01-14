MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical updates for guards Desmond Bane and Jake Laravia.

Bane has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, which he sustained during the third quarter of the January 12 game against the LA Clippers. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

This season Bane is averaging career-highs with 24.4 points, 5.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds in 34.5 minutes.

LaRavia has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 high left ankle sprain, which he sustained during the first quarter of the January 13 game against the New York Knicks. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.